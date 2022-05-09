Más Noticias Últimas Noticias

Resultados del Torneo de veteranos 2022

alvearvive 9 mayo, 2022 No hay comentarios

La Dirección de Deportes Municipal, informa que el pasado sábado 7 de mayo, en la cancha de Alvear Futbol Club, se jugó la quinta fecha del Torneo de veteranos 2022. Los resultados fueron los siguientes:

11:45Hs VETERANOS CDA 0 Vs. KATMADU 3
Goles: Albo Mauricio
Barbaro Pablo
Zarate Alejandro

13.15Hs. TU POLLO 1 Vs. PANADERIA GANI 1
Goles: Suarez Miguel Fitipaldi Gustavo

14:45Hs. VETERANOS AFC 0 Vs. OSBELL BEER 1 Goles: Davidos Ezequiel

16.15Hs. LAS CAÑITAS DyM 2 Vs. VILLA BARREIRO 2
Goles: Cacciatori Carlos Demartini Sergio
Riglos Cristian San Martin Javier

EQUIPO PUNTOS
Katmandu 12
Osbel Beer 12
Tu Pollo 10
Vet. AFC 10
LasCañitas dym 5
P. Gani 4
Vet. CDA 3
Villa Barreiro 1

6° Fecha, Sábado 14/05
11.45Hs P. Gani Vs. V. Barreiro
13.15Hs Veteranos A.F.C Vs. Veteranos C.D.A
14.45Hs Las Cañitas DyM Vs. Osbell Beer
16.15Hs Tu Pollo Vs. Katmandu

