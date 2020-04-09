Últimas Noticias

¡¡FELIZ PASCUA DE VIDA NUEVA Y RESURRECCIÓN!!!!

alvearvive 9 abril, 2020

HORARIOS

Querida Comunidad de Gral. Alvear: CIUDAD DE LA AMISTAD

                                             ¡¡FELIZ PASCUA DE VIDA NUEVA Y RESURRECCIÓN!!!!

Dios siempre hace ALIANZA y/o AMISTAD, con su Pueblo-PUEBLO DE DIOS y renovamos esta AMISTAD en cada PASCUA, esta PASCUA 2020, se celebra en casa, desde el Templo Parroquial, nos unimos a todos uds.

Estos son nuestros horarios para comenzar el “TRIDUO PASCUAL”, la PASION y RESURRECCIÓN DEL SEÑOR.

JUEVES SANTO: Misa Vespertina de la CENA DEL SEÑOR –19HS.

VIERNES SANTO: Celebración de la PASION DEL SEÑOR—15HS.

                               VIA CRUCIS————————————19hs.

SABADO SANTO: VIGIA PASCUAL…………………………………..19hs.

DOMINGO DE PASCUA : Misa………………………………………….10hs.

                    Nos unimos en un mismo Espíritu, FELICES PASCUAS DE RESURRECCION

                                                                 COMUNIDAD PARROQUIAL SAN JOSE