HORARIOS
Querida Comunidad de Gral. Alvear: CIUDAD DE LA AMISTAD
¡¡FELIZ PASCUA DE VIDA NUEVA Y RESURRECCIÓN!!!!
Dios siempre hace ALIANZA y/o AMISTAD, con su Pueblo-PUEBLO DE DIOS y renovamos esta AMISTAD en cada PASCUA, esta PASCUA 2020, se celebra en casa, desde el Templo Parroquial, nos unimos a todos uds.
Estos son nuestros horarios para comenzar el “TRIDUO PASCUAL”, la PASION y RESURRECCIÓN DEL SEÑOR.
JUEVES SANTO: Misa Vespertina de la CENA DEL SEÑOR –19HS.
VIERNES SANTO: Celebración de la PASION DEL SEÑOR—15HS.
VIA CRUCIS————————————19hs.
SABADO SANTO: VIGIA PASCUAL…………………………………..19hs.
DOMINGO DE PASCUA : Misa………………………………………….10hs.
Nos unimos en un mismo Espíritu, FELICES PASCUAS DE RESURRECCION
COMUNIDAD PARROQUIAL SAN JOSE